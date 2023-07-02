NCP joining Maharashtra government is start of Eknath Shinde losing his CM's post: Sanjay Raut

Talking to reporters, Sanjay Raut claimed that Maharashtra would soon get a new chief minister

Sanjay Raut. File Pic/PTI

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said the induction of NCP leader Ajit Pawar as deputy chief minister in the Maharashtra government was the beginning of the process of Eknath Shinde losing his chief minister's post, reported the PTI.

Talking to reporters, Sanjay Raut claimed that Maharashtra would soon get a new chief minister.

In a surprising development, Ajit Pawar on Sunday took oath as the deputy CM, while eight MLAs of his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) took oath as ministers in the government led by the Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"This (oath-taking ceremony) is the start of Eknath Shinde losing his chief minister's post. His MLAs will be disqualified as members of the House. In order to continue being in power even after it, Ajit Pawar and the NCP MLAs have joined the government," Sanjay Raut said.

He also said the NCP joining the government and the rebellion in the party was not a political earthquake.

"This development should not be seen as (shaping up of a) triple engine (government)...One of the two engines is going to fail," he said.

When asked whether NCP chief Sharad Pawar was aware of this development, Sanjay Raut said, "He had all the information about it."

"But you should ask BJP leaders who used to criticise NCP leaders everyday over corruption," he said.

Earlier, Sanjay Raut, in a Tweet said, "I just spoke with NCP Sharad Pawar. He said he is firm and people's support is behind us. We can make a fresh start with Uddhav Thackeray."

Sanjay Raut said that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar is undeterred by the split in his party and can start afresh, reported the PTI.

Raut said that the people of Maharashtra will not tolerate such a "circus", an apparent reference to government formation through vertical splits in political parties, for long.

"Some people seem to be determined to completely spoil Maharashtra's politics. Let them proceed on their chosen path," said Sanjay Raut, in an apparent reference to Ajit Pawar, CM Shinde and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

(with PTI inputs)