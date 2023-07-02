Breaking News
Sharad Pawar undeterred, claims Sanjay Raut; says this 'circus' won't last long

Updated on: 02 July,2023 03:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

In a day of massive political developments, Ajit Pawar was sworn in as deputy chief minister in the Eknath Shinde government along with several of his colleagues

Sharad Pawar undeterred, claims Sanjay Raut; says this 'circus' won't last long

Sanjay Raut. File Pic/PTI

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar is undeterred by the split in his party and can start afresh, reported the PTI.


In a day of massive political developments, Ajit Pawar was sworn in as deputy chief minister in the Eknath Shinde government along with several of his colleagues.


In a tweet, Sanjay Raut said, "I just spoke with NCP Sharad Pawar. He said he is firm and people's support is behind us. We can make a fresh start with Uddhav Thackeray."


Sanjay Raut said that the people of Maharashtra will not tolerate such a "circus", an apparent reference to government formation through vertical splits in political parties, for long.

"Some people seem to be determined to completely spoil Maharashtra's politics. Let them proceed on their chosen path," said Raut, in an apparent reference to Ajit Pawar, CM Shinde and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

A total of 9 NCP leaders took oath as Maharashtra ministers after Ajit Pawar and other party leaders joined the NDA government in Maharashtra, the ANI reported on Sunday.

Chhagan Bhujbal, a veteran politician is known for his vast experience in Maharashtra politics.

Dilip Walse Patil is a respected figure in Maharashtra politics. 

Another seasoned leader, Hasan Mushrif on Sunday joined Maharashtra government as a minister. With a deep understanding of rural issues and sustainable development, Mushrif is anticipated to focus on rural upliftment, agricultural reforms, and water management.

The NCP, led by party chief Sharad Pawar, has been an integral part of the Maharashtra coalition government since its formation.

Out of the total 53 NCP MLAs in the state, 30 are apparently with Ajit Pawar, who is the leader of opposition in the state Assembly.

Earlier, Ajit Pawar met some party leaders and MLAs at his official residence 'Devgiri' in Mumbai earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, NCP president Sharad Pawar, who was in Pune, said that he was unaware of the meet, but added that Ajit Pawar, as leader of opposition in the Assembly, can call a meeting of legislators.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)

