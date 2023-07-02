A total of 9 NCP leaders took oath as Maharashtra ministers after Ajit Pawar and other party leaders joined the NDA government in Maharashtra

Ajit Pawar at Raj Bhavan on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article NCP leaders Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil and Hasan Mushrif sworn in as Maharashtra ministers x 00:00

In a significant political development, prominent leaders from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, and Hasan Mushrif were among others who were sworn in as ministers in the Maharashtra government on Sunday.

Ajit Pawar was sworn in as deputy chief minister in the Eknath Shinde government along with several of his colleagues.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 9 NCP leaders took oath as Maharashtra ministers after Ajit Pawar and other party leaders joined the NDA government in Maharashtra, the ANI reported on Sunday.

Chhagan Bhujbal, a veteran politician is known for his vast experience in Maharashtra politics. Whereas, Dilip Walse Patil is a respected figure in Maharashtra politics.

Another seasoned leader, Hasan Mushrif on Sunday joined Maharashtra government as a minister. With a deep understanding of rural issues and sustainable development, Mushrif is anticipated to focus on rural upliftment, agricultural reforms, and water management.

The NCP, led by party chief Sharad Pawar, has been an integral part of the Maharashtra coalition government since its formation.

Out of the total 53 NCP MLAs in the state, 30 are apparently with Ajit Pawar, who is the leader of opposition in the state Assembly.

Ajit Pawar met some party leaders and MLAs at his official residence 'Devgiri' in Mumbai earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, NCP president Sharad Pawar, who was in Pune, said that he was unaware of the meet, but added that Ajit Pawar, as leader of opposition in the Assembly, can call a meeting of legislators.

"On July 6, I have called a meeting of senior leaders and decisions related to the party will be discussed," he said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Sunday claimed 40 of 53 MLAs of the Nationalist Congress Party are supporting the state government.

Bawankule was speaking to reporters after NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as deputy chief minister while eight MLAs of the Sharad Pawar-led party took oath as ministers in the government led by Shiv Sena and BJP.

Earlier, Ajit Pawar had appealed to the party leadership to relieve him from the responsibility of Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly.

Recently, NCP chief Sharad Pawar entrusted the responsibility of Maharashtra to his daughter and MP Supriya Sule by appointing her as a working president.

Praful Patel is another working president for other states.