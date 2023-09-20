CM Shinde said that he visited 'Shivtirth', the residence of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray at Dadar and paid obeisance to Lord Ganesh

CM Shinde visited MNS president Raj Thackeray's house on Wednesday. Pic/X

Maharashtra: CM Shinde visits MNS chief Raj Thackeray's residence to pay obeisance to Lord Ganesh

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited MNS president Raj Thackeray's house in Mumbai on Wednesday to pay obeisance to Lord Ganesh.

The 10-day Ganesh festival is being celebrated across Maharashtra and other parts of the country from Tuesday.

In a post on his 'X' account, CM Shinde said that he visited 'Shivtirth', the residence of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray at Dadar in central Mumbai, and paid obeisance to Lord Ganesh installed there.

The chief minister was welcomed by Thackeray, his family members and some leaders of his party.

Since Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs of his party joined the Shinde-led government on July 2, Thackeray has been critical of the dispensation wherein the Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the NCP now share power.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde offered prayers at his residence.

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said, "I extend greetings to all Ganesh devotees. I was in J&K yesterday, people were celebrating Ganeshotsav at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. I pray that the 'Vighnaharta' removes all obstacles before the people of Maharashtra."

CM Shinde also wished for the prosperity of the farmers and the citizens of the state. Shinde stated that hoped that the state would receive adequate rainfall.

The celebration of the Ganeshotsav festival in Maharashtra dates back to the 1890s when the nationalist leader Bal Gangadhar Tilak and others decided to use it to mobilize the masses. Ganesh mandals in Mumbai and other major cities took large idols in processions accompanied by dhol-tasha beats to their pandals in the last few days.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis also installed Lord Ganesh's idols at their respective official residences in Mumbai. Speaking to media, Fadnavis said the blessings of the Lord are with "Mahayuti" (grand alliance led by BJP).

On the second day of the 10-day Ganesh festival, several devotees in Mumbai bid farewell to the idols of their favourite deity after worshipping them for one and a half days.

(with PTI inputs)