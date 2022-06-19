Maharashtra CM Thackeray slams Centre's Agnipath scheme, says wrong to play with lives and ambition of youth

Addressing Shiv Sena MLAs and senior leaders on the occasion of the party's 56th foundation day, Thackeray said if the youth do not have jobs, there is no use of speaking only about Lord Ram

CM Uddhav Thackeray. File Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday hit out at the Centre over its 'Agnipath' military recruitment scheme and said it was wrong to play with the lives and ambitions of the country's youth.

Addressing Shiv Sena MLAs and senior leaders on the occasion of the party's 56th foundation day, Thackeray said if the youth do not have jobs, there is no use of speaking only about Lord Ram.

He said farmers were the first to take to the streets against some of the Centre's agriculture laws.

