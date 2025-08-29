Breaking News
Maharashtra CM’s word lifts Tardeo residents, but homes still out of reach

Updated on: 29 August,2025 07:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ritika Gondhalekar | ritika.gondhalekar@mid-day.com

Devendra Fadnavis assures OC, Fire NOC for Willingdon Heights, but families remain stranded; Despite the assurance, no official communication has been issued on restarting the OC process, and families have not been permitted to reoccupy their homes

Maharashtra CM's word lifts Tardeo residents, but homes still out of reach

Residents of Tardeo’s Willingdon Heights protest at BMC HQ after being forced to vacate flats

The 30 families of Tardeo’s Willingdon Heights building, who have been fighting for their right to live in their own homes, received partial relief on Thursday after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured that the building would be granted an Occupation Certificate (OC) and Fire NOC.

The 30 families of Tardeo's Willingdon Heights building, who have been fighting for their right to live in their own homes, received partial relief on Thursday after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured that the building would be granted an Occupation Certificate (OC) and Fire NOC.

“Everyone is now aware of the plight of the Willingdon Heights residents. There was no fault of the families; the builder had constructed the building illegally. Despite repeated follow-ups, the BMC stalled the process of issuing the Fire NOC and OC. The high court had directed residents to vacate their flats by August 27, which they complied with. Still, stating that they were not at fault, residents staged a silent protest outside the commissioner’s office. Following the CM’s assurance, they peacefully dispersed,” said minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha.



Resident Vasant Kenia and wife carry belongings after court-ordered eviction from Willingdon Heights. Pics/ATUL KAMBLE
Resident Vasant Kenia and wife carry belongings after court-ordered eviction from Willingdon Heights. Pics/ATUL KAMBLE


Despite the assurance, no official communication has been issued on restarting the OC process, and families have not been permitted to reoccupy their homes. “We are still sitting in the building lobby. Neither the BMC, the fire department, nor the CMO has told us we can return,” said one resident.

Another added, “As per court orders, we packed up our belongings. But we will not leave the premises because we are not at fault. We believe justice, even if delayed, will come.” For now, the residents remain in limbo, waiting for approvals that could restore their homes — and their normal lives.

