Maharashtra Congress chief seeks dismissal of Eknath Shinde govt and imposition of President's rule

Nana Patole. File Pic

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Wednesday demanded dismissal of the Eknath Shinde-led government and imposition of the President's rule in the state, claiming that the administration has come to a standstill, reported news agency PTI.

He also said that the ruling parties in the state were fighting among themselves over ministerial berths and portfolios.

"The government has failed on all fronts, farmers are committing suicide everyday, inflation is rising," Nana Patole said, reported PTI.

Farmers are not getting any help despite unseasonal rains, he alleged.

"There are fights over portfolios and ministerial berths. Looking at this, the President's rule should be imposed in the state and the state government should be dismissed," the Maharashtra Congress chief added.

The situation in the state is such that the administration's work has come to standstill, Nana Patole said.

Currently, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena and a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction led by Ajit Pawar share power in the state.

On July 9, Nana Patole accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of splitting opposition parties with the aim of eliminating them.

"The script written by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah in Delhi is being implemented in the state. Ajit Pawar is also using the same language that Eknath Shinde used when he left Shiv Sena. This is not a mere coincidence but a script given by Modi and Shah," Patole said.

While speaking about questions related to the possibility of a group of Congress legislators breaking away, Patole said, "Some people have left Shiv Sena and NCP, no one will leave Congress. Some people are consciously spreading rumours. Everyone looks like a traitor to the traitors, but there is no traitor in Congress."

Speaking to the media at Tilak Bhavan, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Nana Patole said that the BJP is breaking the Opposition with the force of power.

"As BJP does not want Opposition parties, it is trying to eliminate the Opposition by splitting them. Common people do not like the politics of BJP. The reality on the ground is that they are not getting support in the constituencies of the rebel leaders. Sharad Pawar always gave important positions to Praful Patel. Sharad Pawar gave him important responsibility in the organisation, gave him the post of Union Minister for ten years, sent him to Rajya Sabha after defeat in Lok Sabha. The same Patel is accusing Sharad Pawar today," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)