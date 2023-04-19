Breaking News
Mumbai: Monsoon likely to be late, water stock low
Kandivli playschool abuse: Bail rejected, teachers ‘absconding’
Western Railway restores heritage lawn of Mumbai Central station
Mumbai: Water supply to be back to 100 per cent from April 23
Mumbai: Couple held for entering airport with fake tickets
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Sunstroke deaths Congress leader Nana Patole urges governor to sack Shinde govt

Sunstroke deaths: Congress leader Nana Patole urges governor to sack Shinde govt

Updated on: 19 April,2023 02:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The state government should be booked for culpable homicide and the chief minister, deputy chief minister should resign immediately, he said

Sunstroke deaths: Congress leader Nana Patole urges governor to sack Shinde govt

Nana Patole. File Pic

Listen to this article
Sunstroke deaths: Congress leader Nana Patole urges governor to sack Shinde govt
x
00:00

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Wednesday urged Governor Ramesh Bais to dismiss the Eknath Shinde government over the death of 14 persons following the Maharashtra Bhushan award function.


Patole took to Twitter to target the government over the deaths after the programme in an open ground in Kharghar area near Mumbai where social worker Appasaheb Dharmadhikari was conferred with the state's highest civilian award by Union Home Minister Amit Shah



Are the deaths the result of a stampede? What is the government trying to hide?, he questioned tagging a video of the Sunday's function where some people are seen unconscious and others trying to revive them.


Also Read: BJP demands CAG audit of discoms over power subsidies paid by Kejriwal govt

The state government should be booked for culpable homicide and the chief minister, deputy chief minister should resign immediately, he said.

I request the governor to sack this government, he said.

As many as 14 persons who attended the event have died due to heat stroke so far, as per authorities.

The award ceremony in Kharghar was attended by lakhs of people, most of them followers of social worker Dharmadhikari.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?
maharashtra mumbai mumbai news navi mumbai kharghar news congress India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK