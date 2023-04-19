The state government should be booked for culpable homicide and the chief minister, deputy chief minister should resign immediately, he said

Nana Patole. File Pic

Listen to this article Sunstroke deaths: Congress leader Nana Patole urges governor to sack Shinde govt x 00:00

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Wednesday urged Governor Ramesh Bais to dismiss the Eknath Shinde government over the death of 14 persons following the Maharashtra Bhushan award function.

Patole took to Twitter to target the government over the deaths after the programme in an open ground in Kharghar area near Mumbai where social worker Appasaheb Dharmadhikari was conferred with the state's highest civilian award by Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Are the deaths the result of a stampede? What is the government trying to hide?, he questioned tagging a video of the Sunday's function where some people are seen unconscious and others trying to revive them.

The state government should be booked for culpable homicide and the chief minister, deputy chief minister should resign immediately, he said.

I request the governor to sack this government, he said.

As many as 14 persons who attended the event have died due to heat stroke so far, as per authorities.

The award ceremony in Kharghar was attended by lakhs of people, most of them followers of social worker Dharmadhikari.

