Mumbai Police conducts operation 'All Out' in city, several arrested in raids

Mumbai Police on Wednesday said that they conducted an 'all out operation' to enhance the security in the city and made several arrests during the special operation. The operation that began on April 18 was conducted to thwart any untoward incidents in the city. The operation was conducted in the entire city and included a special traffic drive, combing operations, checking of hotels and lodges and arresting wanted persons, the police said.

Mumbai Police said that during the operation, it nabbed at least 30 persons who were wanted for absconding in various cases. The police also examined around 960 people during the operation, who allegedly had criminal records.

“As many as 81 accused having a non-bailable warrant issued against them were arrested in the operation," an official said.

According to Mumbai Police, the special operation was conducted under the supervision of Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, Special Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti and Joint Commissioner (Law and Order) Satyanarayan Chaudhary. All senior officers of the Mumbai Police were present on the ground for the drive, which was conducted between 11 pm and 2 am on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The police said that it took action against 135 people under the NDPS Act during the operation. During the checking, 23 cases of illegal weapons also came to light.

The weapons seized include swords, knives and sharp weapons which are illegal to keep in pocession, these were seized by the police during the all out operation.The police also raided atleast 51 places in the city where illegal sale of alcohol and gambling was being done and arrested around 62 people in the matter.

Action was also taken on 32 people who had been externed by the police, the police said.

The police also conducted extensive Nakabandis at 76 spots in Mumbai. During this, 6159 vehicles including four and two-wheelers were examined.

The police took action against 2872 vehicles under the motor vehicle act and 17 drivers were booked for drinking while driving, the police said.Besides, the police also conducted checks at 542 hotels, lodges and musafirkhanas in Mumbai, the police said.