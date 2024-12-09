Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole has called for the Election Commission and Supreme Court to address growing public concerns over EVMs and consider returning to ballot paper voting, following doubts raised over the credibility of the recent assembly election results.

File Pic

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole has urged both the Supreme Court and the Election Commission of India (ECI) to consider the growing public demand for a return to ballot paper voting in light of concerns over the credibility of electronic voting machines (EVMs). The Congress leader's comments come amid mounting opposition criticisms of the results from the recent Maharashtra Assembly elections, where the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured 230 of the 288 seats, a result that Patole and other opposition leaders claim does not reflect the true mandate of the people.

Patole, speaking to reporters on Sunday, claimed that there is widespread confusion regarding the newly formed state government, with many believing that it does not represent the will of the electorate. He pointed to the growing public sentiment that questions the legitimacy of EVMs, particularly following the recent assembly election results. “The government that has emerged does not seem to reflect the people's mandate, and there is increasing public dissatisfaction with the process," Patole remarked.

Patole’s remarks align with growing opposition protests across Maharashtra, particularly in rural areas. Several prominent opposition leaders, including Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar, have visited the village of Markadwadi in Solapur district, where residents had attempted to hold a mock re-poll using ballot papers to demonstrate their doubts over the integrity of EVMs. Patole emphasised that the demand for paper ballots is not limited to Markadwadi but is spreading across Maharashtra, with many village councils passing resolutions in favour of reverting to traditional voting methods.

Patole also accused the authorities of suppressing such efforts, alleging that the Election Commission and police had intervened to prevent the mock re-poll and filed cases against the villagers involved. He further raised concerns over the addition of 7.6 million votes in the final tally, questioning the transparency of the voting process and calling for the Election Commission to clarify these discrepancies.

“We have not received a satisfactory explanation regarding these additional votes. This manipulation of votes is akin to the daylight murder of democracy," Patole added. He vowed that the opposition would continue to press for an investigation into the matter, both in the state legislature and through public protests.

The Supreme Court had earlier dismissed a plea calling for a return to paper ballots in the country, stating that concerns over EVM tampering tend to arise only when election results are unfavourable to the complainants. A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and P. B. Varale remarked that EVM tampering allegations are typically made only when the opposing side loses an election.

In addition to the push for paper ballots, Patole's appeal also included demands for stronger electoral oversight, including disqualifying candidates found guilty of electoral malpractices such as vote-buying and other inducements. As per PTI, the opposition continues to build momentum for reform, arguing that the integrity of the electoral system must be safeguarded to preserve public trust.

(With inputs from PTI)