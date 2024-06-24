Maharashtra: Congress demands loan waive, hike in milk procurement prices for famers

He demanded immediate intervention by the state government and raising the milk procurement prices being paid to milk producers.

The Congress on Monday threatened to launch protests if the milk procurement price in Maharashtra was not hiked and demanded a loan waiver for farmers. The threat listed the issues the opposition party planned to bring up in the upcoming session of the state legislature, according to PTI.

State Congress unit president Nana Patole demanded the Shiv Sena-BJP government declare a loan waiver for farmers along the lines of Telangana in the legislature session, reportedly beginning on June 27 in Mumbai.

According to the news agency report, Patole said the Congress government in Telangana has waived loans up to Rs 2 lakh for each farmer and fulfilled the poll assurance.

Amid a massive row over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG exam, Patole alleged BJP-ruled states have links to the paper leaks and accused the Central government of playing with the future of students.

"Farmers are getting a procurement price of Rs 45 (per liter) for milk compared to Rs 27 in Maharashtra. The same milk is sold to consumers by Amul and other dairy companies at Rs 55 to Rs 60 per liter," the Congress leader claimed. Reportedly, Patole also accused the state Mahayuti government of being "anti-farmer."

Accusing the Shiv Sena-BJP government of exploiting milk producers who have made significant contributions to the White Revolution, Patole stated, "Otherwise, we will have to hit the streets to seek justice for farmers."

He said the cost of fodder and other expenses for maintaining cows and buffaloes have soared, but the milk procurement price has remained muted, as reported by PTI.

Meanwhile, as many as 16 senior leaders of the Mumbai Congress have reportedly demanded to replace its city unit chief, Varsha Gaikwad, to strengthen the organisation ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls. The polls are due in October this year.

According to PTI sources, the Congress leaders feel that Gaikwad, who recently won the Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha seat, will not have time to work at the organisational level. They have objected to her style of functioning.

These leaders, in a letter dated June 16, have sought time from the Congress leadership to discuss the rejuvenation of the party in Mumbai ahead of the assembly elections and the Mumbai civic polls, which are overdue.

Signatories to the letter include Rajya Sabha MP and Congress Working Committee member Chandrakant Handore, former city party chiefs Janardhan Chandurkar and Bhai Jagtap, senior leaders Naseem Khan, Suresh Shetty, Madhu Chavan, Charansingh Sapra, Zakir Ahmed, and Maharashtra Congress treasurer Amarjit Manhas, reported PTI.

(with inputs from PTI)