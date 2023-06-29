Breaking News
Maharashtra Congress sets up 9-member committee to study impact of Uniform Civil Code

Updated on: 29 June,2023 06:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI

Top

The Maharashtra Congress on Thursday set up a committee under former Mumbai University vice chancellor Balchandra Mungekar to study the impact of the proposed Uniform Civil Code

Maharashtra Congress sets up 9-member committee to study impact of Uniform Civil Code

The Maharashtra Congress on Thursday set up a committee under former Mumbai University vice chancellor Balchandra Mungekar to study the impact of the proposed Uniform Civil Code.


The nine-member committee set up by state unit chief Nana Patole will also include journalist and Rajya Sabha member Kumar Ketkar, senior leaders Vasant Purke, Hussain Dalwai, Anees Ahmed, Kishori Gajbhiye, Amarjit Manhas, Janet D'Souza and Ravi Jadhav.


The Maharashtra Congress, in a statement, said Muslim, Christian and Parsi communities have their own personal laws while Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists are governed by Hindu Civil Law.


"The UCC is not connected to any religion and it will cover all citizens. South India, eastern India and tribal areas have their own rules related to marriage and inheritance. Minorities consider Uniform Civil Code as interference in their religious matters. Different religious communities have their own views on the UCC," the statement added.

It said the committee under former MP Mungekar will study the impact of the proposed law on society and submit its report to Patole.

The UCC took centre stage of the political debate in the country after Prime Minister Narendra Modi pushed for its implementation while speaking in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

The PM sought to know how one country could have two systems and said even the Supreme Court has advocated for a UCC.

congress mumbai mumbai news india maharashtra India news national news

