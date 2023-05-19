Maharashtra: Cop attacked, injured while arresting thief in Palghar

The incident took place at Dhanibaugh Naka on Thursday evening when a team of policemen arrived there to nab the accused who had come to sell a stolen mobile phone

A policeman was attacked while arresting a man allegedly involved in stealing mobile phones in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday.

According to news agency PTI, the incident took place at Dhanibaugh Naka on Thursday evening when a team of policemen arrived there to nab the accused who had come to sell a stolen mobile phone, an official from Valiv police station said.

The accused attacked and injured havildar Anil Nagre with a knife and threatened the other policemen present at the scene, he said.

The accused was nabbed after a chase and devices worth Rs 81,000 were recovered from him, the official said.

An offence under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act has been registered against the accused, he said.

Meanwhile, a robbery plan by six persons in Maharashtra's Palghar district was foiled after an alert citizen called the police who nabbed four of the accused.

District Rural Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil told PTI that the ongoing 'Jansamwad Abhiyan' among tribals, a campaign to encourage citizens to alert police about crimes, has yielded results.

Referring one such incident, he said a resident of Govade village spotted six persons hiding near a petrol pump on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway on May 16 and alerted the Manor police, who nabbed four of them while two managed to escape.

The arrested persons has planned to commit dacoity at the petrol pump and rob passers-by on the highway, the official said.

The police seized a knife, two pistols, a screw driver, plier, two bundles of nylon rope, 20 pairs of hand gloves, white cloth pieces, four scarves and two rolls of brown packing tapes from them, he said.

The accused were booked under Indian Penal Code Section 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity). They were produced before a local magistrate who remanded them in police custody till May 19, the police added.

Efforts were on to nab the two other associates of the accused, they added.

(With inputs from PTI)