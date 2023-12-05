Maharashtra: Cops book 6 organisers of Manoj Jarange's rally for time limit breach

Maharashtra Police lodged an FIR against six persons who reportedly organised Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange's rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Manoj Jarange/ PTI

Maharashtra Police lodged a First Information Report against six persons who reportedly organised Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange's rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district in the state. According to the report in PTI, the cops booked the organisers for breaching the permissible time limit.

According to the report in PTI, the organisers had sought permission for the event in Kannad city on December 2, scheduled to run from 6 pm to 10 pm. However, the rally commenced at 11 pm and concluded at 12.40 am the following day, violating the permitted time read the FIR registered on Sunday.

According to the report, the FIR highlighted that the use of loudspeakers during the rally caused disturbance to nearby residents.

The six organisers have been charged under Sections 188 (disobedience of a lawful order), 268 (public nuisance), and 291 (continuing nuisance after being instructed to stop) of the Indian Penal Code, along with provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act, the PTI report stated.

Reportedly, Manoj Jarange has been actively campaigning across the state and advocating for Maratha community reservation. Following the Kannad rally, the activist visited Jalgaon and Buldhana districts on Monday and planned to spend Tuesday night in Hingoli district and meet Maratha community members in Akola and Washim districts.

Earlier in November, the activist had announced that he will be touring parts of Maharashtra starting November 15 to raise awareness about the demand for reservation for the Maratha community and had also made an appeal to the public requesting them to not pay a single penny for the tour if anyone asks for money and had told the participants will have to make their own arrangements.

He had then said, "This agitation is not for earning money."

The activist has previously visited the western parts of Maharashtra before he went on a hunger strike in October during second phase of agitation for quota.

The activist has set December 24 as the deadline for government; he warned if the government does not resolve the issue of Maratha quota by then, he will take out a large rally and march towards Mumbai, stated agency reports.

