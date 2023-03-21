Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Cops rescue three women from spa center used for prostitution in Thane district

Maharashtra: Cops rescue three women from spa center used for prostitution in Thane district

Updated on: 21 March,2023 11:55 AM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

The arrested men used to work as a manager and a sweeper at the facility which was raided on Sunday

Representative Image


Police rescued three women from a spa centre which was used as the front for running a prostitution racket at Kashimira in Thane district of Maharashtra and arrested two men, an official said on Tuesday.


The arrested men used to work as a manager and a sweeper at the facility which was raided on Sunday.



A case was registered against them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Immortal Trafficking regulations. An FIR was also registered against the owner of the spa center, an official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

