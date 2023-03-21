Maharashtra: Godown complex fire in Thane district doused after 13 hours

No casualty was reported in the blaze that erupted in a scrap godown in the Shil Diva area around 2.50 pm on Monday

Representative image. Pic/Istock

The fire that broke out in a godown complex in Maharashtra's Thane district was doused after 13 hours on early Tuesday as the storage inventory comprised combustive material, officials said.

No casualty was reported in the blaze that erupted in a scrap godown in the Shil Diva area around 2.50 pm on Monday.

Also read: Maha: Nine held for vandalising, robbing beer bar in Nagpur

By the time the flames were put out by five fire engines and an equal number of water tankers around 4 am on Tuesday, 13 godowns were reduced to ashes, a disaster management cell official said.

Prima facie, the fire raged as the stored material included scrap, rubber sheets, wood, plastic, and cardboard.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation, the official added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.