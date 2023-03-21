Breaking News
The 25-year blood feud that ended in Navi Mumbai murder
Mumbai: Now, BMC issues show-case notice to Sun Beach Resort
Open defecation: A common sight on Mumbai University's Kalina campus
Mumbai: Health experts alarmed after respiratory viruses soar
Is Mumbai Regional Congress Committee getting a new chief?
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Nine held for vandalising robbing beer bar in Nagpur

Maharashtra: Nine held for vandalising, robbing beer bar in Nagpur

Updated on: 21 March,2023 08:58 AM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

Top

The incident took place on Sunday night when the accused barged into the bar armed with sticks and weapons and went on a rampage, an official said.

Maharashtra: Nine held for vandalising, robbing beer bar in Nagpur

Representation pic


Nine persons were arrested on Monday for allegedly vandalising and robbing a beer bar in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Monday.


The incident took place on Sunday night when the accused barged into the bar armed with sticks and weapons and went on a rampage, an official said.



The accused vandalised the premises and stole Rs 35,000 from the cash counter before fleeing the scene, he said.


Also Read: The 25-year blood feud that ended in Navi Mumbai murder

The accused were identified based on the CCTV footage from the scene, the official said, adding that a case under section 397 (robbery) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

national news nagpur maharashtra india India news Crime News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK