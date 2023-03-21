Maharashtra: Nine held for vandalising, robbing beer bar in Nagpur

The incident took place on Sunday night when the accused barged into the bar armed with sticks and weapons and went on a rampage, an official said.

Representation pic

Nine persons were arrested on Monday for allegedly vandalising and robbing a beer bar in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night when the accused barged into the bar armed with sticks and weapons and went on a rampage, an official said.

The accused vandalised the premises and stole Rs 35,000 from the cash counter before fleeing the scene, he said.

Also Read: The 25-year blood feud that ended in Navi Mumbai murder

The accused were identified based on the CCTV footage from the scene, the official said, adding that a case under section 397 (robbery) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever