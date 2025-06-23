Breaking News
Maharashtra logs 33 new Covid-19 cases, 7 from Mumbai; active tally at 296

Updated on: 23 June,2025 06:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

With addition of the fresh cases, Maharashtra has reported 2,370 positive patients since January 2025. Representational Pic/File

Maharashtra on Monday reported 33 new Covid-19 cases, with 7 of them in Mumbai alone, a public health department's bulletin said.

The state now has an active tally of 296 patients, it said. 


With addition of the fresh cases, Maharashtra has reported 2,370 positive patients since January 2025.


According to the state’s health department bulletin, all patients so far have reported only mild symptoms.

The recovery rate currently in state is at 86.11 per cent.

Since January 2025, a total number of 33 deaths have been reported in the state, out of which 32 were with comorbidities and one with other disease, officials said.

Of these, 32 patients had serious underlying health conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease, cancer, lung disease, or stroke and one patient had symptoms of fever and shortness of breath, the health department's bulletin stated.

Mumbai has been witnessing a rise in Covid-19 cases recently.

With addition of new cases reported on June 23, the total number of positive patients in Mumbai since January 2025 now stands at 957, the bulletin stated.

According to the bulletin, on Monday, Mumbai reported 7 Covid-19 cases, Thane Municipal Corporation-4, Navi Mumbai-2, Pune- 3, Pune Municipal Corporation-4, Satara-2, Kolhapur Municipal Corporation- 1, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation-4, Nagpur-1, Nagpur Municipal Corporation-1 and Chandrapur reported one new Covid-19 case on June 23..

The bulletin said that the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) has been actively monitoring patients with influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI).

As per recent state-level review instructions:

- Regular ILI/SARI surveillance must continue in all districts.

- 5 per cent of ILI patients and 100 per cent of SARI patients must be tested for Covid-19.

- All positive samples should be sent for Whole Genome Sequencing to track variants.

- Public hospitals and medical colleges must stay updated with testing and treatment facilities.

"Covid-19 is a viral disease. Currently, ILI /SARI surveillance is being done in Maharashtra. During the survey, such patients are tested for Covid. These Covid patients are being treated regularly after positive report. There is gradual but definite increase in Covid patients in Maharashtra. Covid patients are showing mild symptoms. Covid testing and treatment facilities are available through the Public Health Department. The public is appealed not to panic," the health department bulletin said.

