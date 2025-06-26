Since January 2025, a total number of 36 deaths have been reported in the state, out of which 35 were with comorbidities and one with other disease, officials said

With addition of the fresh cases, Maharashtra has reported 2,449 positive patients since January 2025. Representational Pic/File

Maharashtra reports 24 new Covid-19 cases, 7 in Mumbai; active tally at 188

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 24 new Covid-19 cases, with seven of them in Mumbai, a public health department's bulletin said, adding that the state now has an active tally of 188 patients.

With addition of the fresh cases, Maharashtra has reported 2,449 positive patients since January 2025. The recovery rate currently in state is at 90.85 per cent.

According to the state health department bulletin, all patients so far have reported only mild symptoms.

Since January 2025, a total number of 36 deaths have been reported in the state, out of which 35 were with comorbidities and one with other disease, officials said.

Of these, 35 patients had serious underlying health conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease, cancer, lung disease, or stroke and one patient had symptoms of fever and shortness of breath, the health department's bulletin stated.

With addition of new cases reported on June 26, the total number of positive patients in Mumbai since January 2025 now stands at 980, the bulletin stated.

According to the bulletin, on Thursday, Mumbai reported 7 Covid-19 cases, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation-1, Raigad-1, Panvel Municipal Corporation-1, Pune Municipal Corporation-6, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation-1, Satara-2, Kolhapur -1, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation-3 and Nagpur Municipal Corporation reported one case on June 26.

The bulletin said that the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) has been actively monitoring patients with influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI).

"Covid-19 is a viral disease. Currently, ILI /SARI surveillance is being done in Maharashtra. During the survey, such patients are tested for Covid. These Covid patients are being treated regularly after positive report. There is gradual but definite increase in Covid patients in Maharashtra. Covid patients are showing mild symptoms. Covid testing and treatment facilities are available through the Public Health Department. The public is appealed not to panic," the health department bulletin said.

As per recent state-level review instructions:

- Regular ILI/SARI surveillance must continue in all districts.

- 5 per cent of ILI patients and 100 per cent of SARI patients must be tested for Covid-19.

- All positive samples should be sent for Whole Genome Sequencing to track variants.

- Public hospitals and medical colleges must stay updated with testing and treatment facilities.