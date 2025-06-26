Of the new cases, eight are from Mumbai, three from the jurisdiction of the Thane Municipal Corporation, two each from areas under the civic bodies of Navi Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivali, eight from Pune, five from Nagpur and one each from Kolhapur and Sangli, said an official statement

Representation pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra reports 30 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths x 00:00

Maharashtra recorded 30 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and three deaths, including one in Satara and two in Nagpur, the state health department said.

Since January 1, the state has logged 2,425 cases of the infection and 36 fatalities caused by the coronavirus, said officials.

Of the new cases, eight are from Mumbai, three from the jurisdiction of the Thane Municipal Corporation, two each from areas under the civic bodies of Navi Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivali, eight from Pune, five from Nagpur and one each from Kolhapur and Sangli, said an official statement.

It said that 35 of the 36 persons who succumbed to the viral infection since the beginning of this year had comorbidities (medical conditions that coexist alongside a primary diagnosis).

The department has conducted 27,394 COVID-19 tests across the state so far this year, while 2,166 patients have recovered to date, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai has reported 973 cases, including 532 in June, since January 1.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever