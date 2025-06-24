NCI’s General Secretary and CEO, Shailesh Joglekar, said he learned about the woman’s plight through media reports. Moved by her situation, he reached out to one of the editors who covered the story to gather details and conveyed NCI’s willingness to take over her treatment at its Nagpur facility

The woman after being found in Aarey Colony; (left) the senior citizen undergoing treatment at Cooper Hospital. Pics/By Special Arrangement

The National Cancer Institute (NCI), Nagpur, has offered to provide free treatment to an elderly woman battling cancer who was found abandoned by her family in Mumbai’s Aarey area.

NCI’s General Secretary and CEO, Shailesh Joglekar, said he learned about the woman’s plight through media reports. Moved by her situation, he reached out to one of the editors who covered the story to gather details and conveyed NCI’s willingness to take over her treatment at its Nagpur facility.

“When I came to know about her condition, I felt we could extend our support to the distressed woman. I contacted one of the editors in Mumbai to get more information and offered to bring her to Nagpur for complete cancer care at NCI,” Joglekar said.

Joglekar is also the General Secretary of Dr Aabaji Thatte Sewa Aur Anusandhan Sanstha, the charitable trust that runs NCI.