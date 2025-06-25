According to authorities, the incident was reported at 6:04 am on June 25. The blaze was confined to electric wiring, installations, furniture, server panels, panel batteries

Representational Image

Listen to this article Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Santacruz building; no casualties reported x 00:00

A fire broke out early Wednesday morning at the Windsor Building located on CST Road in Santacruz (East), officials from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) said.

According to authorities, the incident was reported at 6:04 am on June 25. The blaze was confined to electric wiring, installations, furniture, server panels, panel batteries and office records within an area of approximately 1,000 to 1,500 square feet in the RMC office situated on the seventh floor of the basement-plus-ground-plus-eight-storey structure.

The floor was heavily smoke-logged due to the fire. The MFB declared a Level-1 fire alert at 6:32 am and mobilised resources promptly to contain the situation.

Along with the fire brigade, BMC ward staff, Mumbai Police, 108 ambulance services, and Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML) teams were deployed at the site.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported in the incident.

Further details are awaited.

Fire breaks out on 'Anupamaa' TV show set in Mumbai's Film City

In another incident, a fire broke out on the set of the popular television serial 'Anupamaa' at the Film City complex in Mumbai on Monday morning, civic officials said.

No person was injured in the fire, they said, adding the blaze was doused after about four hours.

As per the fire brigade, the incident took place on the set of Hindi serial 'Anupamaa'.

The civic body had initially given another name of the set.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's fire brigade received a call at 6.10 am about the blaze in a tent area of the TV show's set, behind the Marathi Bigg Boss set, located at Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari in Goregaon (East) area, civic officials said.

The fire was confined to the electric wiring and installations, plastic, iron and decorative materials, cameras, costumes, lighting system and studio equipment in the 5,000 sq ft area of the 'Anupamaa' (serial) studio, a civic official said.

Four fire engines and as many jumbo tankers were rushed to the spot. An assistant divisional fire officer and three station officers were deployed at the site.

The blaze was doused by 10.15 am, the official said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.