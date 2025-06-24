The incident occurred at Punjabi Chawl in Hanuman Nagar, Bhandup West, around 7:01 am, according to officials from the BMC’s S Ward Control; emergency services, including teams from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), local police, and BMC ward staff

Representational Image

Listen to this article Mumbai: Three, including two children, injured after house wall collapse in Bhandup x 00:00

Three people, including two children, were injured when a house wall collapsed near a nullah in Bhandup on Tuesday morning, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The incident occurred at Punjabi Chawl in Hanuman Nagar, Bhandup West, around 7:01 am, according to officials from the BMC’s S Ward Control.

Emergency services, including teams from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), local police, and BMC ward staff, were promptly deployed to the site.

The injured have been identified as Vanita Vishwas Sawant (65), Yogesh Mashir Pal (5), and Manisha Mashir Pal (9). All three were rushed to M T Agarwal Hospital, where they were treated on an outpatient basis. Hospital authorities confirmed that their condition is stable.

Fire breaks out on 'Anupamaa' TV show set in Mumbai's Film City; no casualty

In another incident, a fire broke out on the set of the popular television serial 'Anupamaa' at the Film City complex in Mumbai on Monday morning, civic officials said.

No person was injured in the fire, they said, adding the blaze was doused after about four hours.

As per the fire brigade, the incident took place on the set of the Hindi serial 'Anupamaa', which stars Rupali Ganguly.

The civic body had initially given another name to the set.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's fire brigade received a call at 6.10 am about the blaze in a tent area of the TV show's set, behind the Marathi Bigg Boss set, located at Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari in Goregaon (East) area, civic officials said.

The fire was confined to the electric wiring and installations, plastic, iron and decorative materials, cameras, costumes, lighting system and studio equipment in the 5,000 sq ft area of the 'Anupamaa' (serial) studio, a civic official said.

Four fire engines and as many jumbo tankers were rushed to the spot. An assistant divisional fire officer and three station officers were deployed at the site.

The blaze was doused by 10.15 am, the official said. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, Shahi Production, the creators of the show, released an official statement confirming the incident.

"This is to inform everyone about an unfortunate incident that took place early this morning on the sets of Anupamaa. A fire broke out, but by God's grace, there were no casualties," it said.

There was no shoot on Sunday, and Monday's call time was scheduled later in the day. At the time of the incident, no unit members were present on the set -- only security personnel and set staff were there, said the statement.

"The fire department and all concerned authorities are currently investigating the reason, especially since there was no shooting on the set and the main power lights were turned off. The exact cause of the fire is still being determined," said the production house.

(With inputs from PTI)