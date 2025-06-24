A level one fire was reported on the set of popular TV serial ‘Anupamaa’ at the Film City complex at 6.10 am, following which the Mumbai Fire Brigade arrived at the location. According to fire officials, the fire was reported in the set’s studio tent and was doused after four hours by 10.15 am

Fire at Neelkanth building in Marine Lines. Pics/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article Two fires in Mumbai: One in Goregaon, another in SoBo, no one injured x 00:00

Two fire incidents, one at a shooting set in Goregaon Film City and another in an office space in the upmarket area of Marine Lines, were reported back-to-back in Mumbai on Monday morning. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in either of the incidents. The Mumbai Fire Brigade has not yet ascertained the cause of the fire in either case.

A level one fire was reported on the set of popular TV serial ‘Anupamaa’ at the Film City complex at 6.10 am, following which the Mumbai Fire Brigade arrived at the location. According to fire officials, the fire was reported in the set’s studio tent and was doused after four hours by 10.15 am. Speaking to mid-day, a fire official said, “The fire largely occurred in a 5000 square feet area of the studio… Four fire tenders and four jumbo tankers were pressed to the spot.”

The second fire was reported in an office space on the fifth floor of the Neelkanth building in Marine Lines at 10.45 am. It was doused within 25 minutes of firefighting operations, by 11.20 am, said officials, adding that three fire engines and four water tankers were pressed for operations.



Anupama TV serial studio set destroyed in fire. Pic/Satej Shinde

“We are investigating the cause of the fire in both incidents, and a detailed report will be ready within a fortnight,” a senior fire official said. According to information from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, around 5000 fires are reported in the city every year, and the majority of them are related to electrical wiring, appliances, or equipment.