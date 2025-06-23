Mumbai: In a tragic incident at Marine Drive, a fire breakout incident has been reported at the Neelkanth Building. As per reports, the fire took place around the early hours of June 23. With no injuries and casualties reported, the situation is under control

Fire Breakout at Neelkanth building in Marine Drive. Pic/ SAYYED SAMEER ABEDI

As soon as the information about the fire breakout reached the authorities, the concerned personnel from the police department and Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and the fire was doused within one hour at 11.20 am.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade were rushed to the spot to make sure that the situation at Marine Drive comes under control as soon as possible. The Mumbai Fire Brigade pressed three fire engines and four water tankers to the spot.

Keeping in mind that a fire broke out in a residential building, authorities, especially the Mumbai Fire Brigade, did not take the matter lightly and acted swiftly to keep the situation under control.

However, as per the Mumbai Police’s statement, no injuries and casualties have been reported from the incident.