According to the bulletin, on Saturday, Mumbai reported 19 Covid-19 cases, Thane Municipal Corporation-2, Panvel Municipal Corporation-1, Pune Municipal Corporation-7, Sangli -1, Sangli Municipal Corporation-1, Akola Municipal Corporation-1 and Nagpur Municipal Corporation reported five new cases

Mumbai has been recently seeing a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases. Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Maharashtra reports 37 new Covid-19 cases, 19 from Mumbai; active tally at 324 x 00:00

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 37 new Covid-19 cases, with 19 of them in Mumbai alone. The state now has an active tally of 324 patients, a public health department's bulletin said.

With addition of the fresh cases, Maharashtra has reported 2,318 positive patients since January 2025.

According to the state’s health department bulletin, all patients so far have reported only mild symptoms.

The recovery rate currently in state is at 84.64 per cent.

Since January 2025, a total number of 32 deaths have been reported in the state, out of which 31 were with comorbidities and one with other disease, officials said.

Of these, 32 patients had serious underlying health conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease, cancer, lung disease, or stroke and one patient, a woman, had symptoms of fever and shortness of breath, the health department's bulletin stated.

Mumbai has been recently seeing a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases.

With addition of new cases reported on June 20, the total number of positive patients in Mumbai since January 2025 now stands at 912, the bulletin stated.

According to the bulletin, on Saturday, Mumbai reported 19 Covid-19 cases, Thane Municipal Corporation-2, Panvel Municipal Corporation-1, Pune Municipal Corporation-7, Sangli -1, Sangli Municipal Corporation-1, Akola Municipal Corporation-1 and Nagpur Municipal Corporation reported five new cases.

"Covid-19 is a viral disease. Currently, ILI /SARI surveillance is being done in Maharashtra. During the survey, such patients are tested for Covid. These Covid patients are being treated regularly after positive report. There is gradual but definite increase in Covid patients in Maharashtra. Covid patients are showing mild symptoms. Covid testing and treatment facilities are available through the Public Health Department. The public is appealed not to panic," the health department bulletin said.

The bulletin said that the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) has been actively monitoring patients with influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI).

As per recent state-level review instructions:

- Regular ILI/SARI surveillance must continue in all districts.

- 5 per cent of ILI patients and 100 per cent of SARI patients must be tested for Covid-19.

- All positive samples should be sent for Whole Genome Sequencing to track variants.

- Public hospitals and medical colleges must stay updated with testing and treatment facilities.