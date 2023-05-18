Maharashtra: Crimes against women in state tripled in 5 years

The number of pending cases also increased to 5,840 in 2022-23, from 3,977 five years ago

A total of 16,012 complaints were registered between April 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023. Representation pic

The number of cases pending with the Maharashtra State Women’s Commission (SWC) has skyrocketed by 140 per cent over the past five years and there has also been a steady rise in the number of complaints related to harassment of women at the workplace received by the panel, the reply to a recent RTI query revealed.



Data obtained through an RTI query filed by Girgaon-based social activist Jeetendra Ghadge revealed that the number of missing women cases and unresolved/pending cases in the state has increased over the past few years.

According to the information obtained from the Maharashtra State Women’s Commission (SWC), a total of 16,012 complaints were registered between April 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023, up from 6,659 complaints between April 2017 and March 2018. The data also revealed that there were 3,977 pending complaints in 2017-18, with the number increasing to 5,840 in 2022-23 (up to March).

No complaints of dowry deaths have been reported in the last four years

Further, the data showed a 139 per cent increase in cases of women being harassed at work, from 396 in 2017-18 to 950 in 2022-23. Meanwhile, no complaints of dowry deaths have been reported in the last four years, but 35 such cases were pending in 2017-18. There has been a sharp rise in rape and social atrocity allegations, which have soared by 217 per cent. In 2017-18, there were 1,405 such active cases, which surged to 4,462 in 2022-23.

According to Ghadge of ‘The Young Whistleblowers Foundation’, the information clearly indicates a change in the pattern of crimes against women. The SWC withheld information regarding the number of cases in which women received justice, assistance, or help.

“They mention cases disposed of, but there is no further clarity of the outcome in the case. It is essential that the SWC focuses on providing justice and relief to the complainants, rather than indulging in petty politics, as the number of complaints is piling on each year,” Ghadge said.

According to Ghadge, it would be ideal if the information would be voluntarily uploaded on the SWC website. “This has not been happening, maybe to cover up the increasing number of pendencies. Why should we have to seek this data through RTI?”

Appealing to the authorities, Ghadge said the SWC needs to work in collaboration with law enforcement agencies to ensure swift action and justice for the victims of these crimes. “The chairperson post is held by a political person and is often used to pull down a rival or ruling party. Why can’t we have experts in the field, or retired judges as the chairperson of the commission?” he questioned.

The commission was established in 1993 and comprises a chairperson, six ex-officio members who are not government employees, a member-secretary and the director general of police. It serves as a body that looks into practices that are harmful to women and seeks to improve their status in society. The commission must also make recommendations to the government regarding the framing of laws and drafting policies that will give women better opportunities and elevate their position in society.

12,512

No of total complaints registered in 2021-22

139%

Increase in No. of harassment at work cases