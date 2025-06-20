Breaking News
Maharashtra: Critically endangered Malabar tree toad spotted in Tillari, Sindhudurg

Updated on: 20 June,2025 08:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

Top

The main difference between frogs and toads is that the former have moist and smooth skin, whereas toads have dry, rough skin due to small glands. In 2020, the Maharashtra government had declared an area measuring 25.53 sq km as the Tillari Conservation Reserve in Sindhudurg

Unlike other toads, the warty Asian tree toad, thrives on tree trunks. Pic/Makrand Naik

A Konkan-based naturalist and wildlife photographer, Makrand Naik, on June 17 documented the presence of the critically endangered Malabar tree toad at the Tillari Conservation Reserve, nestled in the Dodamarg-Sawantwadi range of Sindhudurg district. This species, Pedostibes tuberculosus, or warty Asian tree toad, is listed as a critically endangered species on the IUCN read list. It is found in forests along the Western Ghats of Karnataka and the Deccan.

Naik told mid-day, “We have been observing this species for the past three years, and it has been noticed that its population is increasing. Since the areas where the toads are found are forest reserves, they are relatively safe. However, in some areas where roads pass through, they become roadkill or suffer habitat loss. The sighting of the species in this area highlights its rich biodiversity, and more efforts need to be taken to protect the forest and conserve the habitat of this endangered species.”


The main difference between frogs and toads is that the former have moist and smooth skin, whereas toads have dry, rough skin due to small glands. In 2020, the Maharashtra government had declared an area measuring 25.53 sq km as the Tillari Conservation Reserve in Sindhudurg.


