One of the rescued horses which was visibly injured. Pic/By Special Arrangement

Six horses kept in inhumane conditions have been rescued following swift action by PETA India and the Shivaji Park police. The horses, allegedly being used for illegal joyrides, were discovered near the beach adjacent to the Hindu cremation ground at Chaityabhoomi Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Smarak. “They were tied at a corner of the beach, near a wall,” said Saloni Sakaria, lead cruelty response coordinator at PETA India. Two horses were visibly injured and had protruding ribs and backbones. “Their condition indicated extreme neglect and starvation.”

The other four horses, while not visibly injured, were also found in poor condition. PETA’s intervention followed a tip-off from a concerned local, prompting the organisation to file a complaint with the Shivaji Park police on June 16. The police registered an FIR under Sections 3 (pertaining to well-being/prevention of unnecessary pain or suffering) and 11 (failure to exercise reasonable care and supervision) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and reached out to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) veterinary department for immediate action.

The horses were relocated on June 17 to the BMC cattle pound in Malad. “We coordinated with the general manager of BMC’s veterinary health department. He ensured that the cattle pound team acted quickly,” said Sakaria. PETA India is now fighting for permanent custody of the horses. “We believe these animals will not be safe if returned to the same owner. He has no licensed stable and has allowed the horses to reach this terrible condition. While at the BMC facility, the horses are receiving basic care. Our goal is to have them relocated to a proper sanctuary,” said Saloni.

“We do face some challenges, like when the accused flee with two or three animals before officials arrive at the scene. But, mostly, the officials have been quite supportive whenever we have brought such cases to their attention,” she added. In May 2018, PETA India urged the Maharashtra Chief Secretary to implement the court-approved rehabilitation plan for horse carriage owners by ensuring the BMC received the necessary funds. The appeal aimed to support the removal of horses from city roads and help drivers turn to alternative livelihoods. PETA continues to call for a total ban on keeping horses in unlicensed stables and urges authorities to develop a structured, long-term rehabilitation plan in collaboration with animal welfare organisations.