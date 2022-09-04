Breaking News
Maharashtra: Critically injured python rescued in Mumbai to undergo plastic surgery

Updated on: 04 September,2022 08:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The Indian rock python was rescued by the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) and the Forest Department in August.

Maharashtra: Critically injured python rescued in Mumbai to undergo plastic surgery

Representational Pic


A 10-feet-long python fighting for its life due to multiple fractures and wounds will undergo plastic surgery soon which could be a breakthrough in treating the critically injured endangered wildlife, officials said.


The Indian rock python was rescued by the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) and the Forest Department in August.

The reptile has been under observation and treatment by a team of veterinarians and animal rescuers for more than three weeks, a Forest department official said over the weekend.


The python has been in critical condition due to multiple fractures and open wounds from day one of its rescue. However, with tremendous efforts and care it has been responding to the treatment, he said.

To save the life of the python and to improve its medical and physical condition, reconstructive plastic surgery is on the cards.

The python has been critical and our teams are trying their best to treat it. Dr Rina Dev would be performing plastic surgery to reconstruct the damaged face of the python. This surgery would be a breakthrough in treating critically-injured endangered wildlife, said Pawan Sharma, founder, RAWW, and Honorary Wildlife Warden with the Maharashtra Forest department.

Recently, a peacock with a fractured leg was rescued from Raj Bhavan and has successfully undergone major surgery and is responding well to treatment.

Sharma appealed to people to inform the Forest department and animal rescuers if they notice any injured or distressed wildlife. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

