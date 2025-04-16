A project to restore the Sawangi canal in Nagpur has improved groundwater levels, irrigated 400 hectares of land, and provided drinking water to 200 families. Undertaken as a CSR initiative, the project supports over 3,000 people and strengthens rural livelihoods

A recently completed initiative to rejuvenate the Sawangi canal in Nagpur has brought a significant transformation to the region, ensuring safe drinking water for 200 families and revitalising around 400 hectares of farmland. According to PTI, the initiative has also positively impacted livestock and wildlife by improving the overall groundwater levels and restoring ecological balance in the area.

The project, which began in February 2024, involved the widening and deepening of a 4.11-kilometre stretch of the canal, extending from ridge to valley. The initiative aimed to tackle water scarcity in the drought-prone Vidarbha region and has led to notable improvements in agricultural productivity and the quality of life for the rural population.

The project was undertaken as part of a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative by Allcargo Group’s philanthropic arm, Avashya Foundation, in collaboration with Sadbhavana Gramin Vikas Sanstha and Purti Sinchan Samruddhi Kalyankari Sanstha.

Following the Tamaswada model of water conservation, the intervention focused on desilting and restoration works that significantly enhanced the canal’s capacity for water retention. This approach also helped prevent soil erosion and improved the availability of water for multiple uses.

The project has led to the creation of 1,00,000 cubic metres of surface water storage and has added 2,25,000 cubic metres of groundwater recharge annually. These efforts have supported protective irrigation for kharif and rabi crops, vegetables, and fodder cultivation, all of which are crucial to the agrarian economy of the region.

The benefits extend far beyond the immediate community. PTI reports that while 200 families have directly received drinking water and irrigation support, the initiative has also strengthened the livelihoods of over 1,200 farmers and indirectly supported around 3,000 more individuals in the area.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who represents the Nagpur constituency, lauded the initiative. “I appreciate the initiative’s role in uplifting the lives of farmers and extend best wishes for its continued success and lasting impact in the years ahead,” he said.

Commenting on the project’s success, Allcargo Group founder and chairman Shashi Kiran Shetty noted, “We are pleased to play a part in addressing water scarcity in the Vidarbha region. Reviving water bodies while strengthening groundwater reserves will help rejuvenate rivers, wetlands, and forests.”

(With inputs from PTI)