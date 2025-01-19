Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde thanks PM Modi for "historic" Svamitva Scheme

Shinde highlighted the scheme's potential to uplift rural communities by enabling economic opportunities

Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Svamitva Scheme after property cards were distributed to beneficiaries via video conferencing. Shinde called the initiative "historic" and transformative for rural India, reported news agency ANI.

Speaking to the media, Shinde said, "Today's decision is historic, and I thank PM Narendra Modi for it. Over the last 10 years, he has introduced several schemes for the poor and women, and the Svamitva Scheme is among the most significant," reported ANI.

Shinde highlighted the scheme's potential to uplift rural communities by enabling economic opportunities, reported ANI.

"This process will run continuously, and everyone will benefit from it. Because of this scheme, people can avail loans, and start businesses, and such initiatives will bring prosperity to people and villages," he stated on Saturday, reported ANI.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed over 65 lakh property cards under the 'SVAMITVA Scheme' to property owners in more than 50,000 villages in more than 230 districts across 10 States and two Union territories through videoconferencing, reported ANI.

Addressing the occasion, he remarked that today was a historic day for the villages and the rural areas of India and greeted all the beneficiaries and the citizens on the occasion.

The Prime Minister remarked that five years ago, the SVAMITVA scheme was launched to ensure that the people residing in rural areas receive their property cards.

He remarked that different states refer to property ownership certificates by various names, such as Gharoni, Adhikar Abhilekh, Property Card, Malmatta Patrak, and Awaasiya Bhumi Patta. "Over 1.5 crore people have been issued SVAMITVA cards in the past 5 years", said PM Modi, reported ANI.

In today's program, he added that more than 65 lakh families had received these cards. Prime Minister also remarked that under the Swamitva Yojana, around 2.25 crore people in villages have received legal documents for their homes now. He extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the beneficiaries.

(With inputs from ANI)