Hours after Devendra Fadnavis was unanimously elected as the legislative leader of BJP, outgoing CM Eknath Shinde and NCP chief Ajit Pawar met Maharashtra Governor at Raj Bhavan to stake claim on government formation

Pic/Eknath Shinde's office

The stage is set for Devendra Fadnavis to take oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) for the third time. Outgoing CM Eknath Shinde accompanied Fadnavis along with their alliance partner Ajit Pawar to the Raj Bhavan, where the Mahayuti allies met Governor CP Radhakrishnan to stake the claim for forming the government in Maharashtra.

During a joint presser with his Mahayuti alliance partners, Shinde also said that he is happy with Fadnavis becoming the CM. While Pawar stated that he will be taking oath as the Deputy CM, Shinde has not given any clarity on his role in the government.

#WATCH | Mumbai: When asked if he and NCP chief Ajit Pawar will also take oath as Deputy CMs tomorrow, Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde says, "Wait till evening..."



Replying to Shinde, NCP chief Ajit Pawar says, "Sham tak unka samaj aayega, I will take it (oath), I will not wait."… pic.twitter.com/ZPfgg6Knco — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2024

The oath-taking ceremony will take place on Thursday evening at Azad Maidan in Mumbai in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis was unanimously chosen as Leader of Maharashtra BJP Legislative Party.

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) central observer for Maharashtra, Vijay Rupani, said that along with the CM, two Deputy CMs will also be sworn in at the oath ceremony on Thursday.

The names of other cabinet ministers will be finalised soon after discussions with partners in the Mahayuti alliance, he said.

After being elected as the BJP's Legislative Party leader, Fadnavis termed the Maharashtra Assembly poll results as "historic" and reiterated the "Ek Hain to Safe Hain" slogan of PM Narendra Modi during campaigning and added "Modi Hai to Mumkin hai".



Addressing the meeting of the BJP legislative party, the CM-elect extended his gratitude towards all leaders and legislators present in the meeting for unanimously choosing him as the Leader of Maharashtra BJP Legislative Party. He further expressed gratitude to caretaker CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leader Ramdas Athawle.

"I thank everyone from the legislative party that you all chose me unanimously. We have restarted our series of victories with Haryana and now Maharashtra, has given such a thumping mandate that I completely bow down before the Maharashtra voters. I also thank CM Eknath Shinde ji and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar along with Athawle ji and our other allies. Baba Saheb Ambedkar's Constitution that has given us the electoral process is completing 75 years of age now."

The Maharashtra polls witnessed a decisive victory for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance which registered a landslide victory with 235 seats in the 288-seat Assembly. The results marked a significant milestone for BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats.



The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party also made notable gains, with 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

(With ANI inputs)