The airport is designed to handle 20 million passengers per year and 0.8 million tonnes of cargo annually

The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Airport Authority of India (AAI) officials visited the Navi Mumbai International Airport ahead of the beginning of the commercial operations, an officials said on Wednesday.

An official statement said that on Tuesday, February 25, Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), visited the site of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) to assess its readiness for commercial operations.

The visit follows successful trials, including an instrument approach procedure with an IAF transport aircraft on October 11, 2024, and a commercial aircraft trial by Indigo on December 29, 2024.

The statement said that the visit was attended by Vipin Kumar, Chairman of the Airport Authority of India (AAI), Prakash Nikam, Regional Director of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Vijay Singhal, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of CIDCO, Shantanu Goel, Joint Managing Director of CIDCO, and Geetha Pillai, Chief General Manager of Transport & Airport, along with officials from the Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited (NMIAL).

The DGCA and AAI officials held a crucial meeting to evaluate the airport’s progress. The inspection began on February 24, 2025, when the AAI and DGCA teams thoroughly reviewed key areas of the airport, including the runway, apron, taxiways, ATC tower, terminal building, and baggage handling systems, it said.

During the visit, the airport operator demonstrated its operational readiness by conducting a mock check-in process for the officials, issuing dummy boarding passes and baggage tags. The exercise was well-received by the inspection team, the officials said.

CIDCO, the agency responsible for developing NMIA, has completed the construction on 1,160 hectares of land.

The airport is designed to handle 20 million passengers per year and 0.8 million tonnes of cargo annually. In the future, the airport will be expanded to handle up to 90 MPPA and 2.6 million tonnes of cargo per year. The airport aims to reduce congestion at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and boost development in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The statement further said that the NMIA will be well-connected through various transportation systems, including roadways, suburban rail, metro, water transport, and the proposed Mumbai-Hyderabad High-Speed Rail Corridor.