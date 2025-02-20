Breaking News
‘Employment in aviation sector should remain fair’: Pilots' body over alleged airline hiring pact

Updated on: 20 February,2025 09:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

Pilots’ body writes to aviation ministry over allegations Air India and IndiGo have pact regarding hiring each other’s employees

ALPA India President Captain Sam Thomas

The Airline Pilots’ Association of India (ALPA India)—a member associate of the International Federation of Airline Pilots’ Association (IFALPA)—alleged that Air India and IndiGo have an understanding not to hire pilots from each other, saying that employment in the aviation sector should remain fair. ALPA India has raised the issue with the civil aviation ministry via a letter.


In a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu, ALPA India has expressed concerns regarding recent reports that the two airlines have agreed not to hire each other's pilots. “Such an arrangement, if true, raises serious legal and ethical questions as it restricts the fundamental right to employment and fair competition,” the letter said. ALPA India also urged the minister to ensure that employment in the aviation sector remains fair, open and in line with constitutional and legal principles.


ALPA India President Sam Thomas told mid-day, “We have sent a letter to the minister of civil aviation, asking for clarification on this. If there is no clarification, we will be taking the legal route by registering a case to make sure that the rights of pilots are not violated.” Describing the issue, Capt. Thomas said, “Certain members from ALPA brought to our notice that their applications have been held back without assigning any reason. Later, through a social media tweet, we learned about the understanding between the two airlines. Hence we wrote to the minister for clarification.” IndiGo and Air India did not comment on the matter by press time.


Burgeoning market

India is one of the world’s fastest-growing markets with more than 1800 aircraft on order. There is also a rising demand for pilots as carriers expand their fleets to cater to the air traffic growth. ALPA India represents over 800 pilots across airlines and helicopter companies.

