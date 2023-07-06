Breaking News
Maharashtra politics: Is Eknath Shinde sulking or on his way out?
Mumbai: Private developer may be booked for clogging drains on NH-48
BMC tender scandal: Private trust’s fake address raises questions
Mumbai: Stainless steel to be used for protective nets in manholes
Mumbai: Three-year-old boy falls from 8th-floor window in Vikhroli building
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Doctor acquitted by Thane court in 2017 rape case

Maharashtra: Doctor acquitted by Thane court in 2017 rape case

Updated on: 06 July,2023 02:28 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

The 50-year-old doctor was accused of raping a patient in his hospital on August 18, 2017 and also of threatening her to not reveal the incident to anyone

Maharashtra: Doctor acquitted by Thane court in 2017 rape case

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Doctor acquitted by Thane court in 2017 rape case
x
00:00

A Thane doctor was acquitted in a 2017 rape case after a local court said the prosecution had failed to prove the charges and the accused needed to be given the benefit of doubt.


The 50-year-old doctor was accused of raping a patient in his hospital on August 18, 2017 and also of threatening her to not reveal the incident to anyone, as per the prosecution.


He was charged under sections 376 (rape), 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.


Defence counsel advocate NN Rajurkar said 13 witnesses were examined in the case.

In her order of July 3, the details of which were made available on Thursday, Sessions Judge Rachna R Tehra said, from the material on record, the prosecution has failed to establish that the accused committed rape on the prosecutrix, cheated her and threatened her with dire consequences.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

thane maharashtra mumbai mumbai news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK