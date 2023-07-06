Maharashtra: Parts of hospital ceiling collapses in Thane, woman injured

The ceiling plaster of Krishnai Hospital in Manisha Nagar area of Kalwa in Thane collapsed on Wednesday, an official said

A woman was injured after some parts of a ceiling of a hospital in Maharashtra's Thane collapsed, an official of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said on Thursday.

The incident took place at around 8:30 pm on Wednesday, the official said.

The ceiling plaster of Krishnai Hospital, located opposite Rajaram Salvi Bungalow, Manisha Nagar Gate No: 03, in Kalwa, Thane (West), collapsed on Wednesday.

According to the RDMC, the incident was reported to the Disaster Management Cell in Thane at around 11:35 am. The hospital is a ground floor establishment situated in the Pratibha Society, a four-story building that is approximately 25 years old.

Upon receiving the information, the Disaster Management Cell swiftly responded to the incident site. The team, accompanied by a pickup vehicle, a Junior Engineer from the Public Works Department of the Kalwa Ward, and staff from the Encroachment Department (Kalwa Ward), arrived to assess the situation, the official said.

He said that in the incident, a woman who was engaged in cleaning work at Krishnai Hospital sustained minor injuries. The injured woman has been identified as Sandhyabai Bapu Padekar, a 68-year-old resident of Kalwa, Thane. She suffered injuries to her left hand and head. Immediate medical assistance was provided to her, and she is currently receiving treatment.

The concerned authorities have been duly notified, and they have been instructed to take appropriate action in response to the incident, officials said.

In an another incident on Wednesday, the plaster of the ceiling of a living room on the second floor of a public toilet collapsed on Wednesday, causing minor injuries to two individuals, the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said.

According to the RDMC, the incident took place near Pratap Talkies, beside Bramhand Seva Sangh near Pitambari Villa Society, Thane (west).

The incident was reported to the Disaster Management Room at around 9:50 am. The room where the incident took place is a part of a ground-plus-two floor public toilet, which is approximately 10 years old, the RDMC said.