Mumbai weather alert: Rainfall expected to continue with possibility of heavy showers at isolated places

Mumbai and its suburbs are experiencing constant rainfall, and the weather department has predicted that the downpour will persist throughout the day. Furthermore, there is a high chance of very heavy rainfall occurring at isolated places.

The weather department have advised the citizens to take necessary precautions and stay updated on the weather conditions.

According to the latest tide timings, the high tide is expected at 14:23 hrs, reaching a height of 4.77 meters. On July 7, 2023, the high tide is scheduled for 02:18 hrs, with a predicted height of 4.13 meters. Conversely, the low tide today will occur at 20:32 hrs, reaching a level of 1.40 meters. Tomorrow's low tide, on July 7, 2023, is expected at 08:09 hrs, with a projected height of 0.55 meters.

Over the past 24 hours, from July 5, 2023, 08:00 hrs, to July 6, 2023, 08: 00 hrs, the average rainfall recorded in the city was 54.28 mm. In the eastern suburbs (ES), the average rainfall amounted to 48.85 mm, while the western suburbs (WS) experienced an average rainfall of 51.07 mm.

Meanwhile, a red alert has been issued for Raigad district in Maharashtra for July 6, warning of excessive rainfall, officials said on Wednesday. The district has recorded 70 per cent of the average rainfall for June at 459 mm.

At 708.4 mm, the district recorded 22.5 per cent of the average annual rainfall (3,148 mm) so far in July.

"The average rainfall in Raigad district for June was 655 mm. This year, the district recorded 70 per cent of the average rainfall at 459 mm. In the first four days of July, 188 mm of rainfall was recorded," officials said.

Since the onset of the southwest monsoon over Mumbai on June 25, the city has been getting heavy showers. As per the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) data, the city has received more than 95 per cent of the rainfall recorded this month in just six days - between June 24 and 29.

The monsoon is likely to be normal in July across the country, barring parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh and south Bihar, with above-normal temperatures expected throughout the month, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Addressing a virtual press conference, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the July rains will help wipe out rainfall deficiencies witnessed in June.

As many as 16 states and union territories received deficient rainfall in June, with Bihar and Kerala reporting large deficits at 69 per cent and 60 per cent below normal respectively.

Large states such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana also received less rainfall than what is normal for June, the first month of the southwest monsoon season.

(With inputs from PTI)