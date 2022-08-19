Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis urges citizens to celebrate festivals in grand manner

Breaking News
Updated on: 19 August,2022 08:40 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

With the state government announcing several sops, the festivals should be celebrated in a grand manner and benefits of development should reach and every citizen, Devendra Fadnavis said

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. Pic/PTI


Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday urged citizens to celebrate all upcoming festivals in a grand manner in the state.


Fadnavis was addressing a large gathering at a Dahi Handi programme organised in Thane city in the presence of Thane MLA Sanjay Kelkar and the BJP's city unit president MLC Niranjan Davkhare.

"People have waited two long years for this day. Now that the floor is open for 'govindas', there will be no turning back," Fadnavis said, appealing to people to celebrate all the upcoming festivals in a grand manner.

Dahi Handi programmes had not been organised in the state due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions in the last two years.

With the state government announcing several sops, the festivals should be celebrated in a grand manner and benefits of development should reach and every citizen, the deputy chief minister said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

