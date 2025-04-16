Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde meets MNS chief Raj Thackeray in Mumbai

The meeting assumes significance as elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the Mumbai civic body, are expected to be held this year

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray at the latter's residence in the Dadar area in Mumbai.

This was Shinde's first visit to 'Shivtirtha', Thackeray's residence, since last year's state assembly polls.

The Shiv Sena president was accompanied by his party colleague and industries minister Uday Samant. Thackeray's son Amit and Mumbai MNS president Sandeep Deshpande were also present during Shinde's visit, sources told PTI.

A Shiv Sena functionary told PTI that Raj Thackeray had invited Eknath Shinde for dinner.

But the meeting assumes significance as elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the Mumbai civic body, are expected to be held this year. The elections have been pending for three years.

The MNS, over the last two months, has sought to revive its agitation demanding that Marathi should be used everywhere in the state.

The 2024 assembly elections saw a triangular battle between Sada Sarvankar of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Amit Thackeray who made his electoral debut, and Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Mahesh Sawant in Mahim constituency. Sawant won the contest.

Mumbai roads to be fully concretised by April 2027: Deputy CM Shinde

The road network in Mumbai will be fully concretised and made pothole-free by April 2027, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

When he became chief minister in 2022, his government decided to concretise 700 km of roads in the city, and the work was in progress on 400 km of roads, he said.

"Between December 2026 to March-April 2027, 100 per cent of roads will be concretised," Shinde told reporters.

The deputy CM, who is also the Urban Development Minister, was inspecting the progress of the concretisation of roads before the start of the monsoon.

Utility ducts have been made along the roads so that there is no need to dig them up again and again for fresh utility works, he further said.

'M60' material is being used for 'Ultra Thin White Topping' of roads, Shinde said, adding, "The roads will last for 25-30 years and will be accident-free and pothole-free," reported PTI.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, an MLA from the city, and other opposition leaders have alleged financial irregularities in the ongoing concretisation of roads.

(With inputs from PTI)