Breaking News
Controversial tweets case: Actor KRK's bail plea hearing adjourned to Monday
Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja gets Rs 36 lakh cash, USD, gold and silver in two days
Sexual abuse case: Murugha Mutt pontiff sent to police custody for 4 days
Supreme Court grants interim bail to activist Teesta Setalvad
Noida: Woman dies after treatment at IVF centre run by fake doctor
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Eight held for cattle thefts in Palghar district

Maharashtra: Eight held for cattle thefts in Palghar district

Updated on: 02 September,2022 07:06 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

The local crime branch was probing several cases of cattle thefts reported in the limits of various police stations in the district

Maharashtra: Eight held for cattle thefts in Palghar district

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Eight persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in cattle thefts in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday.


The local crime branch was probing several cases of cattle thefts reported in the limits of various police stations in the district, police PRO Sachin Navadkar said.

Also Read: Suspended BJP leader had planned to abandon tribal help in Varanasi ashram'


The arrested accused have revealed that they were involved in 12 cases of cattle thefts in the limits of Palghar, Boisar, Vangaon, Kasa, Dahanu, Mokhada and Wada police stations, he said.

Goods worth Rs 4.21 lakh were seized from the accused, including a motorcycle and a jeep, the official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Are you scared of gaining weight this festive season?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
thane mumbai mumbai news crime news mumbai crime news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK