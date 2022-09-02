Maharashtra: Eight held for cattle thefts in Palghar district

The local crime branch was probing several cases of cattle thefts reported in the limits of various police stations in the district
Eight persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in cattle thefts in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday.
The local crime branch was probing several cases of cattle thefts reported in the limits of various police stations in the district, police PRO Sachin Navadkar said.
The arrested accused have revealed that they were involved in 12 cases of cattle thefts in the limits of Palghar, Boisar, Vangaon, Kasa, Dahanu, Mokhada and Wada police stations, he said.
Goods worth Rs 4.21 lakh were seized from the accused, including a motorcycle and a jeep, the official said.
