Maharashtra: Eight killed, seven hurt in collision between truck and passenger vehicle in Ratnagiri

Representational Image

At least eight persons were killed and seven others injured when a speeding truck collided with a passenger vehicle in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district, police officials told news agency PTI on Monday.

The accident occurred at Asud on the Dapoli-Harnai Road when a truck heading towards Dapoli from Harnai being driven on the wrong side of the road rammed into a three-wheeler vehicle, carrying 15 passengers on Sunday afternoon, an official told PTI.

Five passengers were killed on the spot and three others succumbed to their injuries at a hospital, the official said, adding that seven persons were injured.

In a tweet, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed grief and announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of each deceased which will be paid from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

"The accident involving a truck and a rickshaw at Asud on the Dapoli-Harne road in Ratnagiri district is unfortunate. Took complete information about this from Guardian Minister Uday Samant. Ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of each deceased which will be paid from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Eight people died in this accident and some passengers were injured. Instructions have also been given to the administration to provide appropriate medical treatment to the injured at government expense," CM Eknath Shinde tweeted.

Earlier, on May 23, at least six persons were killed and 22 others injured when a state transport bus collided with a container truck in Maharashtra's Buldhana district.

The accident took place at 7.20 am near Sindkhed Raja town on old Mumbai-Nagpur highway in the district, located more than 450 km from the state capital Mumbai, an official told PTI.

The bus, belonging to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) and carrying 33 passengers, was going towards Mehkar in (Buldhana) from Pune, he said.

As the bus reached Palaskhed Chakka village, it collided with the truck, the official told PTI.

Among the deceased were four bus passengers and drivers of both the vehicles, the official said.

Three injured persons were rushed to a rural medical facility in Sindkhed Raja town and 15 to a hospital in neighbouring Jalna district, the official told PTI.

Out of the 15 injured persons taken to Jalna, two were in a serious condition, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)