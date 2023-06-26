Thane: 40-foot-long wall collapses in Vartak Nagar following incessant rain

No injuries were reported in the incident, a Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) official said

A 40-foot-long wall collapsed behind Viviana Mall in the Vartak Nagar area in Thane West following incessant rainfall, an official told the news agency ANI.

Further information is awaited.

In another incident, a well and its surrounding land caved-in on Monday morning in Maharashtra's Thane district which received heavy rains in the last 24 hours, civic authorities told PTI.

No person was injured in the incident which took place at Jeevan Baug in the Mumbra area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi told PTI.

A two-wheeler parked nearby fell into the well after it caved-in, he said.

Heavy rains lashed Thane city and its neighbouring areas in the last 24 hours.

At around 6.50 am, the well and its surrounding portion caved-in, following which a scooter parked nearby fell into the water body, the official told PTI.

The vehicle was yet to be pulled out, he said.

Thane city received 85.49 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Monday. It recorded 38.87 mm downpour in just one hour between 2.30 am and 3.30 a.m. on Monday, the official said.

Since January this year, the city has so far received 225.25 mm of rainfall, compared to 179.49 mm during the same period last year, he added.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, a portion of a building in Mumbai's Rajawadi Colony, Ghatkopar (East), collapsed following heavy rainfall.

Many people were buried under the debris of the building. However, soon after the incident, the rescue teams started evacuating people. Four people were evacuated on Sunday. At the same time, a search operation was on for the two people who were still trapped inside a portion of a 3-storey building that collapsed.

The bodies of the two missing people were later recovered on Monday. The bodies were sent to Rajawadi Hospital, where they were declared dead.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade, NDRF, Police, Ward Staff, Ambulances, and Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) officials were involved in the rescue operation.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)