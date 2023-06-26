Thane: Well and its surrounding land caves in amid heavy rains; none hurt

No person was injured in the incident which took place at Jeevan Baug in Thane's Mumbra area

A well and its surrounding land caved-in on Monday morning in Maharashtra's Thane district which received heavy rains in the last 24 hours, civic authorities told news agency PTI.

No person was injured in the incident which took place at Jeevan Baug in Mumbra area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi told PTI.

A two-wheeler parked nearby fell into the well after it caved-in, he said.

Heavy rains lashed Thane city and its neighbouring areas in the last 24 hours.

At around 6.50 am, the well and its surrounding portion caved-in, following which a scooter parked nearby fell into the water body, the official said.

The vehicle was yet to be pulled out, he said.

Thane city received 85.49 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Monday. It recorded 38.87 mm downpour in just one hour between 2.30 am and 3.30 a.m. on Monday, the official said.

Since January this year, the city has so far received 225.25 mm rainfall, compared to 179.49 mm during the same period last year, he added.

Meanwhile, a portion of plaster fell from the ceiling of a civic-run hospital in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official told PTI on Monday.

No one was injured in the incident which took place at around 11.30 pm on Sunday at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital located in Kalwa area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi told PTI.

A portion of the ceiling plaster opposite the cardiac section fell down, the official said.

A fire brigade team and personnel from the regional disaster management cell rushed to the spot and removed the remaining part of the plaster which was hanging in a dangerous condition, he said.

Repairs at the site will be undertaken by authorities concerned, he added.

Meanwhile, three persons were injured when the roof of a restaurant collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane city following heavy rains, civic officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place late Saturday night at the restaurant located on Ghodbunder Road, Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Control Cell chief Yasin Tadvi told PTI.

Two women and a man received injuries and rushed to a nearby private hospital, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)