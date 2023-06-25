The blaze started at 9:40 pm on Saturday and was doused in the afternoon during the day almost 15 hours later, a fire brigade official said

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Fire destroys four godowns storing TVs, refrigerators, ACs in Bhiwandi; no one hurt x 00:00

A major fire in multiple godowns in Bhiwandi area of Maharashtra's Thane district destroyed as many as four units storing electrical and electronic items though there was no report of injuries to anyone, a civic official said on Sunday, according to the PTI.

The blaze started at 9:40 pm on Saturday and was doused in the afternoon during the day almost 15 hours later, the Bhiwandi Naizampura Municipal Corporation fire brigade official told the PTI on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Five fire engines from Thane, Bhiwandi and Kalyan were deployed. The blaze saw periodic explosions due to the presence of compressors in the godowns. No one was hurt. A probe is underway to find out the case," he said.

He said that the televisions, refrigerators, LEDs, washing machines, air conditioners stored in the godowns in Valpada perished.

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Mumbai, two people died and two others were left injured after parts of a ground-plus-two structure in Vile Parle area of Mumbai collapsed on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

In an official statement, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that information was received on Sunday that the ground and first floor collapsed of a ground-plus-two floored building at St. Braz Road near Nanavati Hospital in Vile Parle Gaothan area of Mumbai.

According to the civic body, as per the information received from Cooper Hospital, two people have died in the incident, and they were identified as Prishila Misauita, 65, and Robi Misauita, 70. Both were declared brought dead by the doctors at the hospital.

Two others have been injured in the incident, the statement further said.

Meanwhile, in another incident on Sunday, a portion of a ground-plus-three floor residential building collapsed in Ghatkopar area, a fire brigade official said.

Two persons were rescued from the third floor of the building, the official said.

He said that two persons were still trapped on the building's first floor and efforts were on to bring them out.

There was so far no report of any casualty, the official said.

"Two fire engines, one response vehicle, 108 ambulances, the police, and ward staff rushed to the spot following the incident," an official statement said.

A portion of the building located in Chittaranjan Nagar of Rajawadi Colony in suburban Ghatkopar collapsed at 9.33 am, the official said.

It is a "level-one" incident, he said.

Fire brigade, police, civic personnel and a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rushed to the spot after being alerted.