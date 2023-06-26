Thane: Hospital building plaster falls in Kalwa; no casualty

No one was injured in the incident which took place at around 11.30 pm on Sunday at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital located in Thane's Kalwa area

A portion of plaster fell from the ceiling of a civic-run hospital in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official told news agency PTI on Monday.

No one was injured in the incident which took place at around 11.30 pm on Sunday at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital located in Kalwa area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi told PTI.

A portion of the ceiling plaster opposite the cardiac section fell down, the official said.

A fire brigade team and personnel from the regional disaster management cell rushed to the spot and removed the remaining part of the plaster which was hanging in a dangerous condition, Yasin Tadvi told PTI.

Repairs at the site will be undertaken by authorities concerned, he added.

Meanwhile, three persons were injured when the roof of a restaurant collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane city following heavy rains, civic officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place late Saturday night at the restaurant located on Ghodbunder Road, Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Control Cell chief Yasin Tadvi told PTI.

Two women and a man received injuries and rushed to a nearby private hospital, he said.

In another incident, two persons were killed after a portion of a building's balcony at St Braz Road, near Nanavati Hospital, collapsed on Sunday afternoon, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The five injured residents at Vile Parle Gaothan were shifted to a nearby hospital, police said.

Two fire engines, one response vehicle, ambulances, and the police were present at the spot at the time of filing this report.

A portion of a ground-plus-three floor residential building collapsed in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai on Sunday morning. There was so far no report of any casualty.

Fire brigade, police, civic personnel and a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rushed to the spot after being alerted.

Personnel from companies supplying electricity and gas in the area and earth-moving machines were summoned to the spot, officials said.

As Mumbai received its first heavy rainfall with the onset of monsoon, it led to water-logging at various places, even as Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said the new system developed to prevent flooding in the city was functioning well.

CM Shinde on Sunday reviewed the functioning of an underground water tank installed at the Milan subway here to prevent flooding and said the system was working.

(With inputs from PTI)