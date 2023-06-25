Maharashtra: 24-year-old man wanted in more than 50 cases of chain snatching held

The Mira Bhayander-Virar Vasai (MBVV) and Kalyan police in Thane in a joint operation arrested the suspect, an official said on Sunday

A 24-year-old man, who was wanted in more than 50 cases of chain snatching, was arrested by the police in Maharashtra's Thane district, the police said on Sunday, according to the PTI.

The Mira Bhayander-Virar Vasai (MBVV) and Kalyan police in Thane in a joint operation arrested the suspect, who is part of the Irani gang, on Friday, an official told the PTI.

The MBVV police spotted the accused in a CCTV footage and tracked him to Ambivili and followed him, he said.

The accused even ventured into a forested land to evade the police, but was eventually nabbed after a chase by the police officials, the official said.

The accused, who has more than 50 cases of chain snatching to his name, has been taken by the MBVV police for further probe, he added.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the MBVV police had on Thursday said that its crime branch was successfully in nabbing a 50-year-old man involved in multiple theft cases in the state.

The suspect had allegedly been involved in cases registered in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Pune areas of the state, the police had said on Thursday.

According to the police, on the afternoon of June 17, the Virar police had received a complaint regarding a theft case. In the complaint, the victim stated that he had kept Rs 1.40 lakh in the trunk of his scooty and had parked it in the old vegetable market of Virar. However, when he returned and checked the trunk of his scooter, the money was missing. He then contacted the police and filed a complaint.

The police had registered a case of theft, and the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar crime branch's unit 3, along with the local police, began investigating the matter. The crime branch officials initiated their investigation by reviewing the CCTV footage of the location and spotted a suspicious man in one of the footage. The police officials also gathered technical clues to trace the culprit, the police said.

"The team of Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar crime branch officials, led by Inspector Pramod Badak, then began tracing the suspect and found that he resides in the Kasarvadavali area of Thane in Maharashtra. The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar crime branch officials initially detained him for questioning, and during his interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime. The officials later also recovered the stolen amount and a car from him," an official said.

