BJP MLA Babanrao Lonikar faces backlash from Maratha activists after allegedly stating the community's strength could be "counted on fingers" during a rally in Jalna. The remark has intensified tensions in the region amidst the ongoing Maratha quota agitation.

X/ File Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra election 2024: BJP MLA criticised for remark against Marathas at Jalna rally x 00:00

BJP MLA and former Maharashtra minister Babanrao Lonikar is facing strong backlash from the Maratha community for allegedly making a controversial remark at an election rally in the Partur Assembly constituency. Lonikar reportedly stated that the community's strength could be "counted on fingers," sparking anger among Marathas, particularly amidst ongoing demands for reservation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The remark, made on 12th November during a rally in Ashti village, has drawn sharp criticism from quota activist Manoj Jarange and other Maratha leaders. As per PTI, Jarange accused Lonikar of underestimating the community's significance and warned that Marathas would respond strongly during the upcoming state elections scheduled for 20th November.

Jarange, who has been at the forefront of the Maratha quota agitation in Jalna, stated, “Such statements reflect an insult to the community. The Marathas will give a befitting reply at the polls.” The activist further added that the Maratha population, which accounts for 32 per cent of the constituency, will likely rally behind the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate, Asaram Borade, who himself belongs to the Maratha community.

Jalna has emerged as the centre of the Maratha reservation movement, with large-scale protests led by Jarange demanding reservations in education and government jobs. The issue has taken centre stage in the region’s political discourse, significantly influencing electoral dynamics.

The Partur Assembly constituency is witnessing a triangular contest between Lonikar, a three-time MLA from the BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Borade, and Congress rebel Suresh Jethliya, who is contesting as an independent.

Lonikar, who aims to retain the seat for the BJP, faces tough competition. Jethliya, a former Congress MLA, is banking on support from minority, Dalit, and OBC voters. According to PTI, Jethliya contested unsuccessfully on a Congress ticket in 2014 and 2019 and decided to run independently this year after being denied a Congress nomination.

A video of Lonikar’s remarks has been widely circulated on social media, intensifying criticism from Maratha leaders and activists. The controversy is expected to play a significant role in shaping voter preferences in the constituency.

As per PTI, the Maratha agitation, coupled with local dynamics, is likely to make the election battle in Jalna fiercely contested.

(With inputs from PTI)