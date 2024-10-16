Breaking News
Updated on: 17 October,2024 07:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

Civic chief says average number of voters for each booth will be 800 to 1,000

BMC chief Bhushan Gagrani briefs media about preparedness for Assembly election. Pic/Atul Kamble

Civic chief Bhushan Gagrani on Wednesday said guidelines for voting during the Assembly elections would remain the same as those for the Lok Sabha polls. One of the rules that had garnered opposition earlier was use of mobile phones not being allowed within 100 metres of polling booths. “We discussed this with ECI  but they were clear that the rule stands,” Gagrani said.



Gagrani held a press conference about preparedness for the Maharashtra Assembly polls. The state will vote on November 20. In light of the issue of long queues at polling stations during the Lok Sabha polls, EC has decided to reduce the number of voters in each ward from 1,500 to 1,250. 


The average number of voters for each booth will be 800 to 1,000. “We have reduced number of voters for every booth to avoid long queues. So, regular booths might be changed. Officers will visit every household to share information about polling booths,” Gagrani said. The total number of polling stations in the city and suburbs are 2,537 and 7,574 respectively.

Be a smart voter

>> Find information about candidates on the Election Commission’s Know Your Candidate app.
>> Register complaints about code of conduct violations on the cVIGIL app; you can also call 100.
>> One can register or get their names corrected on the voter list till October 18 at https://voters.eci.gov.in

