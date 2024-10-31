Breaking News
Mumbai Police nab Hyderabad woman for luring girls with false promises of film roles
Mumbai Police arrest man claiming to be Bishnoi aide
Domestic dogs could have passed on rabies to jackals, say experts
Mumbai experts say, ‘Voluntary donations key to ending severe blood shortage around Diwali’
Hoax bomb threats: BCAS issues new guidelines to evaluate potential security threats
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Elections 2024 Anil Deshmukhs son to square off fathers namesake fielded by Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Anil Deshmukh's son to square off father's namesake fielded by Ajit Pawar

Updated on: 01 November,2024 09:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dharmendra Jore | dharmendra.jore@mid-day.com

Top

His rival, being fielded by NCP (Ajit Pawar), shares his father’s name and is contesting under his party’s former symbol

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Anil Deshmukh's son to square off father's namesake fielded by Ajit Pawar

Salil Deshmukh, NCP-SP, Katol Assembly constituency

Listen to this article
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Anil Deshmukh's son to square off father's namesake fielded by Ajit Pawar
x
00:00

In a dramatic turn of events on Thursday it has emerged that former home minister Anil Deshmukh’s son Salil Deshmukh, who is contesting the Assembly election on a Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar ticket from Katol near Nagpur, will be facing his father’s namesake, Anil Shankarrao Deshmukh, whose nomination was endorsed by the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) despite its Mahayuti ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) putting its candidate in the fray much ahead of the nomination process.


Anil Deshmukh, former home minister
Anil Deshmukh, former home minister


The returning officer for the Katol constituency cleared Anil Shankarrao Deshmukh’s nomination on Thursday amidst objections raised by the rival NCP faction’s Salil Deshmukh. Observers said that the namesake’s entry would help Mahayuti allies to divide votes in a three-way contest, because Anil Shankarrao Deshmukh, fairly unknown to the people, will be allotted the clock symbol of NCP (AP), which is known to the constituency since 1999.


“The advantage for the Ajit Pawar faction is that the former home minister is not contesting, but the voters may think he is because of the election symbol that won him elections since 1999. Salil Deshmukh will have his party’s new symbol, depicting a man blowing a turra, which is not in vogue as compared to the clock,” said a politician from Nagpur.

BJP’s official candidate Charansingh Thakur will have the lotus as his symbol. Former minister late Shrikant Jichkar’s son and Congress youth leader, Yajnavalkya Shrikant Jichkar and his mother Rajashree, have filed their nominations as independents. The mother is expected to withdraw. Former MP Subodh Mohite’s nomination was also cleared.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Anil Deshmukh nationalist congress party ajit pawar sharad pawar bharatiya janata party mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK